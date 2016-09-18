ISIS, Pakistani Taliban faction say kill three soldiers in Pakistan

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed in an ambush in the northwestern city of Peshawar Sunday, militants said, in an attack for which both ISIS and a Pakistani Taliban faction claimed responsibility.



Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, which carried out the Easter Sunday bombing in Lahore in which 70 people were killed, at one time swore fealty to ISIS's Middle East leadership, but later switched back to the Taliban.



Pakistan's military said on Sept. 1 it had arrested more than 300 ISIS militants and sympathizers, thwarting the ultra-hardline group's attempts to expand there.



On Friday, Pakistani authorities said they arrested four ISIS militants plotting attacks in the city of Lahore.



ISIS last year declared Afghanistan and Pakistan as the state of "Khorasan", part of its self-declared global caliphate, and appointed longtime militant Hafiz Saeed Khan as its regional leader.

