Philippines' Duterte needs six more months for his war on drugs

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at the military's Scout Ranger Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan in northern Philippines Sept. 15, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Philippine 'hitman' charge sparks Duterte probe calls
Duterte killed justice official, hitman tells Philippine senate
Philippines' Duterte 'lacks understanding' of rights: UN
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Philippine 'hitman' charge sparks Duterte probe calls
Duterte killed justice official, hitman tells Philippine senate
Philippines' Duterte 'lacks understanding' of rights: UN
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE