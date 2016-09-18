'France is not for sale,' far-right FN chief Le Pen tells rally

"France is not for sale," National Front party leader Marine Le Pen told supporters Sunday, launching her campaign for the 2017 presidential election with a vow to defend national sovereignty if elected.



Opinion polls have for months predicted that Le Pen, whose far-right party opposes immigration and the European Union, will make it to the second round of the two-stage election but lose in the early May run-off to a mainstream candidate.



The crowd booed at the mention of supposed orders to Paris coming from "Berlin, Brussels and Washington" and Le Pen praised British voters for voting in June to leave the European Union, saying she could not wait for France to do the same.

