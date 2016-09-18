Around 10 killed in northern Mali in fighting between militias

Around 10 people have been killed in northern Mali in fighting between a pro-government militia and a rebel coalition dominated by ethnic Tuaregs, the deputy secretary general for the pro-government Gatia militia said Sunday.



The clash between Gatia and the Tuareg separatist Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) shows the fragility of a U.N.-backed deal signed last year between the government and northern armed groups meant to end a cycle of uprisings.



Extremist militant groups, some with links to al-Qaeda, hijacked a Tuareg uprising in 2012 and seized northern Mali until a French-led intervention drove them back a year later.

