Merkel suffers drubbing in Berlin vote due to migrant angst

A poster with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, announcing a election rally of her Christian Democratic Union party for the Berlin state elections, displayed in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Merkel faces setback in Berlin vote due to migrant fears
Germany's Merkel party holds on as strongest in local vote
Germany's Merkel under fire from coalition allies over refugee policy
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Merkel faces setback in Berlin vote due to migrant fears
Germany's Merkel party holds on as strongest in local vote
Germany's Merkel under fire from coalition allies over refugee policy
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE