Canada will impose nationwide carbon price: minister

Canada will impose a carbon price on provinces that do not adequately regulate emissions by themselves, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said Sunday without giving details on how the Liberal government will do so.



Canada's four largest provinces, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, currently have either a tax on carbon or a cap-and-trade emissions-limiting system.



McKenna said the government requires some uniformity in emissions reductions, but provinces can have different regulation methods.



McKenna did not address questions on whether the government will update its emission targets, which were set by former Conservative government

