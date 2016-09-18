Kaine accuses Trump of inciting violence against Clinton

U.S. Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine Sunday accused Donald Trump of inciting violence against Hillary Clinton after the Republican candidate said Clinton's security detail should be disarmed given her support for tighter gun rules.



Kaine, speaking on Fox News Sunday, called Trump's remarks irresponsible.



New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a top adviser to Trump, told Fox News Sunday that Trump's comments had been misinterpreted and demanded that Kaine apologize to Trump for suggesting he had a malicious intent.



In that case, Trump's campaign also insisted that his comments were not intended to incite violence.

