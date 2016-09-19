Aid budgets are under pressure as funds stretched for refugees crisis

Governments are failing to meet the world's massive humanitarian challenges because aid budgets in many countries are being stretched to cover the refugee crisis, a leading anti-poverty group said Sunday.



Its analysis of international aid budgets comes ahead of a major U.N. summit Monday on tackling the refugee and migrant crisis at a time of record displacement.



Of particular concern is the practice of counting "in-donor" refugee costs whereby governments support refugees in their own countries with aid funds, meaning less money available to spend on deadly diseases such as HIV/AIDS and malaria, it said.

...