Brexit? What Brexit? EU on cruise control

EU leaders drifted down the Danube for an hour, said little about Britain over a leisurely shipboard lunch, then circled back to Bratislava to resume Friday's summit.



Tusk and others repeated their mantra of "no negotiation without notification" – that the EU will not so much as talk to the British until May triggers a two-year countdown to Brexit by formally saying Britain will leave under Article 50 of the EU treaty.



Some continental officials told Reuters that they could be open to breaking the current EU embargo on "pre-negotiations" before Article 50 .



For London, an ideal outcome could be to retain free access to EU markets while stopping so many Poles and other EU citizens coming to work in Britain – one of the main demands of the Leave side during the referendum campaign.



Against this, Brussels is repeating two things: no freedom of access for British goods, services and finance without free movement for EU workers into Britain; and no talks before Article 50 is invoked.



Some EU diplomats say they have been encouraged by recent contacts.



When it was over, the EU 27 were led briskly back ashore by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

