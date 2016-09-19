Quarter of French Muslims against secularism: study

Around one in four French Muslims, mostly young people, support an ultraconservative form of Islam, including the wearing of the full-face veil, but the vast majority accept France's strict secular laws, a study showed Sunday. The Ifop survey carried out for a major study of French Muslims by Institut Montaigne, a liberal think tank, showed that the vast majority of people who identify as Muslim accept curbs on religion in public.



Institut Montaigne's report grouped French Muslims into three categories: "completely secular," devout but accepting restrictions on religion in the public domain, and a more reactionary group that uses Islam for the purposes of "revolt".



The study estimated the number of French people identifying as Muslim to be far smaller than often thought, at around 3.7 million, or 5.6 percent of the population of over 15 years.

...