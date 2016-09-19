Daesh says Minnesota mall stabbing carried out by its ‘soldier’

A man who stabbed nine people at a mall in central Minnesota before he was shot dead is a "soldier of [Daesh]," the news agency of the militant group also known as ISIS said Sunday, as the FBI investigated the attack as a potential act of terrorism.



Authorities had said earlier there were eight stabbing victims.



Three victims remained hospitalized as of Sunday but none had life-threatening injuries, Kleis said.



The victims were male and female, Kleis said, and ranged in age from mid-50s to a 15-year-old female.



Police officials said they were still interviewing witnesses hours after the attack.

...