Putin party dominates in Russia vote: exit polls

President Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party Sunday cruised to an easy victory at parliamentary elections, exit polls showed, despite the longest economic crisis of his 16-year rule. The ballot for the 450-seat State Duma appeared to have been smooth sailing for authorities desperate to avoid a repeat of mass protests last time round and could now pave the way for Putin to glide to a fourth term as president at elections set for 2018 .



Putin referred to the unusually low turnout as "not the highest," but said it was good enough for the Kremlin party to win an absolute majority.



With more than 10 percent of the ballots counted, United Russia was recording 46 percent of the vote for party-list seats and far ahead in single-district contests.



Neither of the two parties which openly oppose Putin was seen making it into the parliament.

