U.N. meet to tackle refugees, Syria

World leaders meeting at the United Nations starting Monday will be trying to make progress on two intractable problems at the top of the global agenda – the biggest refugee crisis since World War II and the Syrian conflict now in its sixth year which has claimed over 300,000 lives.



U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon, who steps down on Dec. 31, and President Barack Obama, who will leave office in January, will be addressing the 193-member world body for the last time.



The U.S. presidential race is already a hot topic at the U.N., and no doubt leaders will be privately discussing the impact of a victory by Hillary Clinton, and especially Donald Trump, on the United Nations where the United States is the largest financial contributor and has veto-wielding power in the Security Council.



According to the United Nations, 545 meetings have been requested and Ban will take part in 62 events.

...