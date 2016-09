Russian President Vladimir Putin (2L) listens as Russian Prime Minister and chairman of the United Russia political party Dmitry Medvedev (L) speak at the party's election campaign headquarters during parliamentary elections in Moscow on September 18, 2016. Russia's ruling party won 49.8 percent of the vote in nationwide legislative elections, partial results showed, as it is set to dominate a new parliament made up of Kremlin loyalists. / AFP / SPUTNIK / Alexei Druzhinin