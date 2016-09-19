US probes three attacks in 24 hours for extremist links

Investigators Sunday probed three attacks carried out on U.S. soil in one day – a Manhattan bombing, a Minnesota mass stabbing and a New Jersey pipe bomb blast – for possible links to extremism, as five people were reportedly held in New York.



The paper also said, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, that federal authorities detained and were questioning five people with possible links to the New York bombing.



U.S. authorities said the motive of all three attacks was unclear, but elected officials quickly identified them as terror-related.



- Obama arrives in NY --



There was no claim for the bombings in Manhattan or New Jersey, but a extremist-linked news agency, Amaq, claimed that an ISIS "soldier" carried out the Minnesota stabbings.



Fifteen years after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, officials stress that the United States is safer from terror plots that originate from overseas but more at risk from the lone-wolf attack perpetrated by individuals who may be inspired by ISIS or Al-Qaeda propaganda.

...