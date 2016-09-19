Thais search for missing as 15 die in pilgrim boat accident

Divers resumed the search Monday for missing passengers after an overcrowded boat carrying Muslim pilgrims sank on Thailand's Chao Phraya river, leaving at least 15 people dead.



The accident happened Sunday afternoon near the ancient city of Ayutthaya, a popular tourist attraction, when a boat packed with pilgrims returning from a mosque hit a concrete bank in strong tides.



Scores of people lined the bank on Monday morning as divers plunged into the swollen, brown waters for the grim task of searching the partially-submerged pleasure boat for the missing.



Television footage showed the boat stopping abruptly as it appeared to hit the concrete bank, and sinking in seconds.



Many of the dead were trapped on the lower deck of the boat, which ran into trouble agonizingly close to safety.

...