Police detonate possible bomb in New Jersey after weekend blasts: mayor

Police detonated a suspicious package early Monday near a train station in Elizabeth, New Jersey, following concerns that it might contain a live explosive device, the city's mayor said.



In Elizabeth, a city south of Newark, New Jersey, two men scavenging trash near the train station on Sunday evening found a suspicious package containing what could have been a live bomb in a wastebasket, Mayor Christian Bollwage said.



The Chelsea blast followed a pipe bomb explosion on Saturday morning along the route of a running race in the New Jersey beach town of Seaside Park.

