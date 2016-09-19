India steps up Kashmir patrols after army base attack it blames on Pakistan

India stepped up patrols along its de facto border with Pakistan on Monday after gunmen killed 17 soldiers at a nearby army base, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration weighed its response to an attack India blames on its neighbor.



Pakistan denies any role and accused India of apportioning blame before it had properly investigated.



Kashmir, divided between India and Pakistan since 1947, is at the heart of the rivalry between the neighbors.



The assault came as India's portion of Kashmir has been under a major security lockdown during more than two months of protests sparked by the July 8 killing of a commander of another Pakistan-based separatist group.



Pakistan denies sending fighters into Indian-administered Kashmir.

...