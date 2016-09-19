Cambodia PM vows to 'eliminate' opponents who protest

Hun Sen, a former army commander who defected from the Khmer Rouge, has dominated Cambodian politics for the past 31 years.



The opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) accuses Hun Sen of denying it a majority by rigging the 2013 election in his favour, a charge the premier denies.



More than a dozen of opposition figures, including two MPs, are currently in prison facing charges, while more than 20 political activists and rights workers have faced legal action over the past year.



Four land activists were sentenced on Monday to six months in jail each for allegedly insulting public officials during a protest in 2011 .

...