Samsung phones reportedly catch fire in China

Samsung said Monday it is investigating reports that two Galaxy Note 7 smartphones caught fire in China, where the company previously said all phones for sale were safe and didn't need to be included in a global recall.



Samsung Electronics launched the Note 7 phone in China on Sept. 1 amid a growing number of reports of the phones catching fire in other nations.



Last week, Samsung belatedly recalled 1,858 Note 7 phones in China from a different batch that had been distributed before general sales began.



Last week, Samsung said it is rolling out a software update to the Note 7 phones that will limit the battery charge to 60 percent, but it didn't say whether all phones would automatically receive it.

