China threatens countermeasures after Dalai Lama speaks at EU Parliament

China expressed anger Monday and threatened countermeasures after exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama spoke at the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg and met its president, Martin Schultz.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the European Parliament and Schultz had ignored China's "strong opposition" about meeting the Dalai Lama, which ran contrary to the European Union's promises to China on the issue of Tibet.



Tibet's spiritual leader told the European Parliament last week he hoped the Tibetan issue would be resolved but urged the outside world and the European Union in particular not to hold back from criticising Beijing.

...