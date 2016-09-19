Australian in 'burkini' made to leave French beach: media

An Australian Muslim woman who wore a burkini to a French beach said she was asked to leave despite a ban on the controversial full-bodied swimsuit recently being overturned.



Sydney-born Zeynab Alshelh, a 23-year-old medical student, told Australia's Channel 7 that she travelled to Europe to show solidarity with French Muslims by wearing a burkini – invented by an Australian designer – on the beach.



Nice and about 30 other French towns banned the Islamic swimsuit after a July terror attack in which a man plowed his truck into crowds gathered for Bastille Day fireworks killing 86 people.

...