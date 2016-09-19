US asks Singapore to extradite former execs in navy bribery scandal

The United States has sought the extradition of two former executives of a Singapore-based defense contractor at the center of a bribery scandal that has rocked the U.S. Navy, government lawyers said Monday.



A U.S. Department of Justice statement issued on Sept. 15 said Neil Peterson and Linda Raja, both Singaporeans, were charged in San Diego in California in relation to the scandal which has tarnished top U.S. naval officers.



A total of 16 individuals have been charged in connection with the investigation into GDMA, including Peterson and Raja as well as 11 current or former U.S. Navy officials, the statement added.

...