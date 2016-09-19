Family found dismembered in Spain were Brazilian



A couple and their two young sons found hacked to pieces in a house outside Madrid were Brazilian, police said Monday, in what could be the work of hitmen.



The village of Pioz was "devastated" by the gruesome discovery of the four bodies Sunday and has declared two days of mourning, Deputy Mayor Sandra Marin said.



Police said there was no evidence of a break-in at the house and they suspect the bodies had been inside for about a month.



Neighbors said the family were renting the house and had not been seen since the end of August.

...