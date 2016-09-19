Google faces $400 mn bill as Indonesia starts tax probe

Google faces a bill of over $400 million in Indonesia if authorities find it avoided taxes last year, an official said Monday, as Jakarta began a probe into the US tech giant.



Indonesia last week announced it was launching an investigation into Google, alleging that the company had refused to cooperate with tax officials.



Google has insisted that it has paid all taxes due in Indonesia since opening its Jakarta offices in 2011 .



If authorities find that Google had not paid all its taxes for 2015, it could be forced to pay what it owes and then a hefty fine, he said.

...