Britain's banks face losing EU access after Brexit: Bundesbank chief

Banks based in Britain will lose access to EU markets after Brexit unless the country remains in the broader European trading group that includes nations such as Norway, the head of Germany's Bundesbank warned on Monday.



However joining the EEA and accepting free movement of EU citizens would be politically difficult for Britain.



Banks in Britain are the largest borrowers and lenders of euros outside the single currency area, data from the Bank for International Settlements showed at the weekend, underlining how much is at stake for Britain's financial industry if its lenders fail to maintain access to EU markets.



Brussels has said that UK access to the single market would only be in return for continued free movement of EU citizens to Britain.

...