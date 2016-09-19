Merkel admits mistakes as anti-migrant party surges in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged Monday that there would be no repeat of last year's "chaotic" border opening to refugees, after a stinging loss for her party in Berlin elections.



Even as she defended the "political and ethical" decision to let in one million asylum seekers in 2015 in the face of a potential humanitarian catastrophe, Merkel admitted mistakes that she would avoid in future.



In an unusually frank opening statement, Merkel said the errors included a long-standing refusal to accept Germany's transformation in the postwar decades into a multicultural society.

