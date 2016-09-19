Nigerian man defends naming dog after President Buhari



A man who named his dog after Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari defended his decision on Monday, saying he has nothing but admiration and respect for the leader.



Speaking at the magistrate court in the town of Ota in the southwestern state of Ogun, Chinakwe said he only has love for the president.



Police maintain the dog case has nothing to do with the president, alleging that Chinakwe inscribed the name on the sides of his dog and paraded the pet in the streets to antagonize a neighbor whose father's name is Buhari.

...