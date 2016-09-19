US 'friendly fire' kills eight Afghan police: officials

A US air raid has killed eight Afghan policemen who were battling the Taliban, officials said Monday, the first apparent "friendly fire" incident since American forces were given greater powers to strike at insurgents.



The NATO command center in Kabul confirmed US warplanes had conducted an air strike in the area, but said they targeted individuals posing a threat to Afghan forces.



A US air strike killed up to 10 Afghan soldiers in July last year at an army checkpoint in Logar province south of Kabul, one of the deadliest episodes of "friendly fire" by foreign forces in recent years.



Earlier this month Afghan forces backed by US air strikes mounted an offensive to flush out Taliban insurgents encircling Tarin Kot.

