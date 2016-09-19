Clinton accuses Trump of helping ISIS recruit

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday accused Republican rival Donald Trump of helping ISIS militants recruit more fighters as weekend bomb blasts in New York and New Jersey took center stage on the campaign trail.



Both Clinton and Trump tried to use the attacks to flex their national security credentials, with world leaders gathering in security-heightened New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.



Clinton cited comments from former U.S. intelligence director Michael Hayden in saying that ISIS militants were using Trump's rhetoric to attract fighters.



The renewed focus on terrorism came as Clinton and Trump prepare for their first debate next Monday at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.



Trump has sought to tie Clinton to the decisions of the Obama administration, pointing to the four years she was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 .

