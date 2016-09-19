Trump, Clinton show differences on national security

Hillary Clinton sought to show a steady hand and Donald Trump claimed "I told you so" Monday, as a fresh spate of terror attacks prompted markedly different tacks from the dueling White House hopefuls.



If the message from Clinton was one of patient determination, Trump's demand was for radical change.



He sought to show that these latest attacks are an inevitable result of Clinton and Obama's weak handed anti-terror and immigration policies.



Clinton has tried to show that Trump is a racist demagogue and temperamentally unfit for office.



Far from helping in the fight against terror, Clinton accused Trump of making things worse.



According to a Fox News poll published prior to the weekend, 46 percent of voters have more confidence in Clinton regarding questions of terrorism and national security, versus 45 percent who prefer Trump.



After a bout of pneumonia prompted her to lay low last week Clinton was holding a rally in Philadelphia Monday that is slated to focus on millennials, with Trump scheduled to hold a Florida event.

