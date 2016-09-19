Minnesota mall stabbing's potential terrorism raises fears

The stabbings of nine people at a Minnesota mall look to be the work of a "lone attacker," officials said Monday, and federal authorities are looking at whether it was a potential act of terrorism in an the immigrant-rich state that has struggled to stop the recruiting of its young men by groups including ISIS.



A young Somali man dressed as a private security guard entered the Crossroads Center mall Saturday wielding what appeared to be a kitchen knife.



ISIS claimed responsibility, but it wasn't clear whether the attacker was radicalized.



The attack in St. Cloud, a city of about 65,000 people about 65 miles (104 km) from Minneapolis, began shortly after an explosion in a crowded New York City neighborhood injured 29 people.



Experts say that if Saturday's stabbings are ultimately deemed a terrorist act, it would be the first carried out by a Somali on U.S. soil.



It doesn't appear anyone else was involved in the attack, which began at about 8 p.m. and ended minutes later, Anderson has said.



Police had had three previous encounters with the attacker, mostly for minor traffic violations, Anderson said.



Anderson has said the man began attacking people right after entering the mall, stabbing people in several spots.

