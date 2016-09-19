India launches first internet hotline to tackle surge in child porn

India on Monday launched its first internet hotline to encourage people to report online child pornography and curb a surge in photographs and videos on the internet showing children being sexually exploited, the founders of the initiative said.



The hotline is a simple online form which the public, police, internet companies and victims can access in either Hindi or English.



There were 96 reports of children in India being sexually exploited in online imagery in 2015 -- a rise of 140 percent from 2014, according to National Crimes Records Bureau data.



Susie Hargreaves, Chief Executive of Britain's Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), which runs an established child pornography hotline, said the facility in India was much-needed.

...