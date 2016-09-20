Clinton focuses on Pennsylvania, a must-win state for Trump

Hillary Clinton's campaign is aggressively outworking Donald Trump in battleground Pennsylvania, a state the billionaire businessman can scarcely afford to lose and still hope to become president.



For Trump, nearly any route to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House includes Pennsylvania's 20 votes.



The message echoes a Clinton television spot airing in the Philadelphia area featuring 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney and Republican U.S. senators blasting Trump as unqualified for the Oval Office.



That ad is part of Clinton's deep edge over Trump on television in the state.



One possible result of the advertising gulf is stalled support for Trump among college-educated Republicans who live in the four counties around Philadelphia.



That leaves Trump needing to overperform in Pennsylvania's rural areas and working-class cities in the western part of the state. But while Trump's running mate Mike Pence was in Scranton Wednesday, the same day Trump's son Donald Jr. was in Pittsburgh, each of Trump's own three visits in the past month have been to Philadelphia or nearby.



Taken together, Rendell said, the conditions are right for Clinton to amass a margin in Philadelphia and the suburbs that's too big for Trump to top elsewhere.

