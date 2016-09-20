Shifting Cuban voters could be the difference in Florida

Francis Suarez comes from a long line of civic and political leaders who have formed the Republican bedrock in south Florida's Cuban community for a half century.



Many Cuban-Americans are expressing solidarity with other Latin-Americans who see Donald Trump as anti-Hispanic.



How those misgivings affect the votes of hundreds of thousands of Cuban-Americans could tilt the nation's most populous battleground state and help determine whether Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton wins the election.



Fernand Amandi, a Democratic south Florida pollster, estimates Cuban-Americans could approach 8 percent of the Florida electorate this November. Amandi says polls suggest Trump leads Clinton among Cuban-Americans in Florida, but not by the margins victorious Republican nominees have managed.



Now, says Republican pollster Dario Moreno, Trump has made immigration a "symbolic issue" for Cubans.



Clinton, meanwhile, backs Obama's Cuba policy.



To be clear, Clinton doesn't have a lock on Cuban-American votes Trump may lose.



Trump backers hope Rubio's popularity as the son of Cuban refugees will reinforce Republican loyalties, benefiting the presidential nominee.

...