AP rates the presidential race, the Road to 270

Despite signs of a tightening national presidential race, Hillary Clinton still appears to have an advantage in enough states to give her an Electoral College victory.



In some states now listed as toss-ups, the most recent preference polls suggest that Trump might be gaining.



Several polls released last week suggest Ohio may be tilting toward Trump, but the state is a close battleground and remains contested by both campaigns.



Although some national polls continue to show a Clinton advantage, most now indicate a close race.

...