NY bombing suspect arrested after shootout

Police arrested an Afghanistan-born American suspected of carrying out this weekend's bombing in New York City that injured 29 people and planting other devices in New York and New Jersey following a gun battle with the suspect Monday.



Rahami also fired through the windshield of a patrol car, wounding another officer. Neither officer is thought to have life-threatening injuries, he said.



Federal authorities believe that the explosion in Chelsea, where another explosive device was found nearby, was linked to as many as six explosive devices found just outside New York in Elizabeth, Homeland Security officials told Reuters.

