Two priests murdered in Mexico after kidnapping

The priests were abducted by gunmen on Sunday from the church in Poza Rica, in the crime-plagued state of Veracruz, said Father Jose Alberto Guerrero, a local spokesman for the bishops' conference in Teziutlan, Puebla state, where the victims were based.



The Catholic Multimedia Center, which monitors attacks against clergymen, said the deaths mean that 14 priests, one seminarian and one sacristan have been killed since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in December 2012 .



In 2013, two priests were beaten to death by thieves inside a church in Ixhuatlan de Madero, another town in Veracruz.

