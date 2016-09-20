N. Korea hails 'successful' test of new rocket engine

North Korea has successfully tested a new, high-powered rocket engine, state media said Tuesday, a move experts say will bolster its already burgeoning weapons program.



The ground test comes after more than 20 missile launches and two nuclear explosions this year, and adds to the sense that the isolated state is quickening the development of its arsenal, despite fierce global opposition.



Pyongyang regularly parades homegrown missiles and boasts of its plan to develop long-range missiles capable of targeting the United States.



North Korea has already carried out a series of long-range missile tests presented as satellite launches, most recently in February.



Earlier this month it said an underground nuclear test -- its most powerful yet -- was of a miniaturized device that could be mounted on a missile.

...