British activist found guilty in Thai defamation trial

A British activist was found guilty of criminal defamation and breaching Thailand's strict computer laws and given a three-year suspended jail sentence, his lawyer said Tuesday, over a report on labor abuses in the kingdom's lucrative fruit sector.



Andy Hall, who lives in Thailand, has faced a cascade of legal actions for co-authoring a 2013 report on a Natural Fruit factory in the south of the country, alleging poor working conditions, low wages and child labor.



Hall, who said he will appeal the verdict, stands by his research and has accused the company of trying to detract from the report's damning findings through legal action.



Finnwatch argue that their organisation should have been sued if Natural Fruit disagreed with their report rather than going after Hall personally.

...