Clinton, Trump vie for world leaders' attention in New York

With national security again a major U.S. election issue after bombings in New York and New Jersey, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump sought to burnish their foreign-policy credentials Monday by meeting world leaders at the United Nations.



In rapid succession, Clinton met briefly with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.



Trump also met Sisi minutes after the Egyptian leader spoke with Clinton in the same Manhattan hotel.



Trump pushed back, arguing the United States was less safe as a result of Obama and Clinton's policies.



Clinton and Trump both spoke with Sisi about working more closely with Egypt to combat the Islamic State threat.

...