GM, Canada auto union reach tentative deal, averting strike

General Motors Co and the Canadian autoworkers union announced a tentative contract deal early Tuesday morning, averting a strike that would have shut some of the automaker's Canadian manufacturing facilities.



Union members will vote on the deal Sunday.



Under the union's practice of pattern bargaining, the deal with GM sets a pattern that Ford and Fiat Chrysler will be expected to follow closely in their contracts.



A four-year contract covering some 20,000 Canadian autoworkers at the three automakers expired on Sept. 19, but only GM workers were in a legal strike position Tuesday.

...