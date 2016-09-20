Men pulled from crevasse on Australia's Uluru

Three young men stuck in a crevasse on Australian tourist attraction Uluru, the world's largest monolith, were lowered to safety in a difficult, late-night rescue operation, authorities said Tuesday.



Rescuers battled strong winds and abseiled 320 meters (1,049 feet) to reach the stranded Australians, all aged 22, after they wandered off a well-worn path while climbing the iconic symbol of the Outback, also known as Ayers Rock, Monday.



Rescue workers reached the men about 11.30 pm (1400 GMT Monday) and moved them one at a time to the base of the rock, a process that took several hours.



Uluru -- a giant red rock that rises 348 meters (1,148 feet) above the desert and which has a circumference of 9.4 kilometers at its base -- is surrounded by thousands of square kilometers of desolate Outback in central Australia.

