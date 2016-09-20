Taiwan's famous 'Big Mushroom' dive site toppled by typhoon

Divers say a towering coral known as the "Big Mushroom" at the heart of a world-famous dive site in Taiwan has been toppled after Typhoon Meranti struck last week.



The super-typhoon was the strongest storm for 21 years to strike Taiwan, leaving one dead before killing another 28 as it moved to eastern China.



Green Island off Taiwan's east coast -- which attracts divers from around the globe -- has been left reeling from the underwater damage caused by the storm and by the smaller Typhoon Malakas which followed it.

