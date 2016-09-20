DC gun law gets hearing before Washington appeals court

An appeals court will hear challenges to a District of Columbia law that places tough requirements for gun owners to get concealed carry permits.



Lower court judges have disagreed on whether the law is constitutional.



The hearing is the latest in a long-running tussle over the city's gun laws.



In March, U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sided with the city and declined to issue a preliminary injunction halting the enforcement of the law requiring a "good reason" or "proper reason" for anyone who wants to carry a gun in public.



Those judges ruled in 2015 that the first judge hearing the case, Judge Frederick J. Scullin Jr., didn't have authority to decide it, sending the case back to the lower court, where Kollar-Kotelly was assigned.

