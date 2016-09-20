Austria lays groundwork for Hungarian border fence

Austria has begun laying a base on which a fence could quickly be erected along a 1.8 kilometer (1.2 mile) stretch of its border with Hungary, next to the crossing that hundreds of thousands of migrants used during a wave of arrivals a year ago.



The fence near the crossing in the town of Nickelsdorf would be erected if Austria decides to activate tough measures that could enable it to quickly turn away most people hoping to claim asylum as they arrive at the border.



Austria says such fences are necessary to manage crowds.

...