Thousands flee Greek migrant camp fire as tensions flare

Thousands of people fled a migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Monday night after fire ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, police said.



A police official on Lesbos said nearly 60 percent of the Moria camp was destroyed in the fire.



More than 5,700 refugees and migrants are on Lesbos, stranded there by a European Union deal with Turkey preventing them going beyond the island until their asylum claims are processed.



Including those on the islands, there are 60,000 migrants and refugees stranded in Greece, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans who made risky journeys in flimsy inflatable boats.

