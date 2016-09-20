Disney accused of 'brown face' over movie costume

Polynesian activists have accused entertainment giant Disney of promoting "brown face" with a Halloween costume allowing children to dress up as the tattooed Pacific demi-god Maui.



The full-body, zip-up costume, linked to the upcoming animated feature "Moana", features brown skin with traditional Pacific tattoos, a grass skirt and bone necklace.



Others on social media described the faux-skin costume as "creepy" and called for its withdrawal.



The New Zealand Human Rights Commission called on Disney to take note.



However, the movie does have some defenders, including Madeleine Chapman, a New Zealand-based journalist of Samoan descent.

