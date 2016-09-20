Bangkok rids city park of giant lizards

Wildlife officials fanned out in Bangkok's famed Lumpini Park Tuesday to trap and round up large lizards living there that imperil the fish and plant life and can startle unwary visitors.



The water monitor lizards, which can grow up to 2 m (6.5 feet) in length, are famous throughout the Thai capital, often coming face to face with residents and tourists as the reptiles crawl along roads or slither out of the city's many canals.



The lizards will be taken to a wildlife breeding center in Ratchaburi, around 129 km (80 miles) south of the capital, where they will be well cared for, city authorities have said.

