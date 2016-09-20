Report finds racial wage gap widest in nearly 4 decades

As wages for American workers have stagnated for more than a generation, the income gap between black and white workers has widened, and discrimination is the main reason for the persisting disparity, according to a new report.



Since 1979, median hourly wage growth has fallen short of productivity growth for all workers, regardless of race or gender. Meanwhile, wages for black men and women have grown more slowly than for whites -- resulting in the wage gap remaining unchanged or expanding in the decades that followed.



Few black workers have the kinds of top-wage earning jobs that have seen the majority of growth during the studied period.



The report also found that growing earnings inequality has impacted young black college-educated men and women's wage deterioration more in the years since the Great Recession than during any other period.

...